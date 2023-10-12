Navidar Advises Nova Hydraulics, Inc. In Its Sale To Motion & Control Enterprises

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Navidar is pleased to announce that our client, Nova Hydraulics, Inc. (“Nova”), has been acquired by Motion & Control Enterprises (“MCE”), a portfolio company of Chicago-based private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Nova is an independent hydraulics solutions provider, specializing in the repair, remanufacture and supply of hydraulics parts to end-users, resellers, repair houses, and OEMs.

“Navidar was instrumental at every stage of this transaction. Their team's well-run process, ability to get up to speed quickly, and invaluable counsel were pivotal in ensuring successful outcome” said Greg Christy, Founder, Nova Hydraulics, Inc.“It was a pleasure to work with Navidar and I am delighted to have selected them as my trusted financial advisor."

“Nova's stellar reputation among industry peers is a testament to the hard work and customer-focused approach Greg and team have created,” said Stephen Day, Managing Director at Navidar.“We are grateful to have had the pleasure of advising Nova on their strategic sale to MCE who we believe will be an excellent long-term partner to Nova's employees, suppliers, and customers. MCE's compelling vision and customer value proposition ensures continued success and growth for all of Nova's stakeholders.”

About Nova Hydraulics

Nova Hydraulics, Inc. is a hydraulics solutions provider specializing in the repair, remanufacture, and supply of hydraulic parts to end-users, resellers, repair houses and OEMs. For more information, please visit .

About Navidar

Navidar Holdco LLC (“Holdco”), with a presence in Austin, Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio, is an investment banking firm that provides strategic merger and acquisition advice, capital raising solutions, and corporate advisory services to businesses and investors in dynamic industries. The firm focuses on SaaS software, eCommerce & Internet, information technology services, specialty manufacturing, and health care information technology companies. Navidar principals have completed more than 400 transactions representing nearly $110 billion in M&A and capital raising, for both private and public companies, over the past 20 years. Navidar Group LLC, an affiliate of Holdco, is a broker-dealer that is registered with FINRA and SIPC.

Chelsey Gonzales

+1 512-765-6976

View source version on newsdirect: