Minuteman Press Franchise Comes To Poundbury And Dorchester, Moves To Brand New Premises

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Sprint Digital, Dorchester's leading small business printers, have successfully completed the transition into a Minuteman Press franchise . Owners David and Juanita Prince have relocated from their town centre premises, shared with the Dorchester Post Office, into their own stand alone premises in Poundbury at 13 & 14 Jubilee Court, Paceycombe Way.

David Prince said,“With easy access and free parking, the offices just down from the Buttermarket are well placed for access for our clients. We will also continue to deliver to our existing business customers in Dorchester should they need to ensure a seamless transition for our clients.”

Operating for over 50 years to serve local business communities, Minuteman Press International has almost 1000 independently owned and operated franchise locations worldwide. The transition from Sprint Digital to Minuteman Press will give small businesses in Dorchester, Poundbury and its surrounds more access to an extremely wide range of print solutions, from business cards and fliers to small signage, branded promotional items and much more.

In response to the rebranding, David and Juanita stated, "The move to Minuteman Press will allow our print business to grow offering the businesses of Dorchester, Poundbury and its surrounds a quality affordable print solution. We are also inviting businesses to shop locally knowing that the product is as environmentally sourced as possible and supported by the expertise of world's leading print franchise.”

Mark Jones, Regional VP of Minuteman Press International added, "We are excited to be working with David and Juanita, helping them to grow their franchise whilst supporting the local community with all their print requirements."

As part of the conversion David Prince has reaffirmed that MMP Dorchester will take over Sprint Digital's sponsorship of the Dorchester Ladies football team into the 2023/24 season and they will continue to support the developers of Dorchesters Bike Park by providing a range of print solutions for their promotional needs.

For more information on Minuteman Press in Dorchester and Poundbury, call 01305 264171 or visit their website:

Minuteman Press provides digital print, design, promotional products and services to businesses. Today they are much more than just print. They can provide anything you can put a name, image or logo on! Minuteman Press International was once again rated the #1 Printing & Marketing Services Franchise in the printing industry by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023. This is the 32nd time overall and 20th straight year that they have achieved this stellar rating.

Learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti

+1 631-249-1370

View source version on newsdirect: