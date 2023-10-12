Gamelancer Announced Strategic Rebrand Going Forward As Vertiqal Studios

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Gamelancer Media Corp CEO Jon Dwyer joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discussed significant developments within the company, which is undergoing a major strategic rebrand and will now operate as Vertiqal Studios.

Dwyer telling Proactive to the key highlights of this transformation. Vertiqal Studios' rebranding is a strategic move to showcase the company's adaptability in navigating the ever-evolving digital media advertising landscape. The new name reflects Vertiqal Studios' commitment to delivering high-performance, brand-centric advertising solutions for its valued clients.

Effective October 2, 2023, the company will begin trading as "VRTS" on the Toronto Stock Exchange as part of its corporate rebrand. Dwyer emphasized that the rebrand to Vertiqal Studios will give the company a fresh and dynamic look, particularly as it expands its operations into the US market.

The company believes this evolution will not only enhance its presence in the industry but also open up new opportunities for growth and success.

Additionally, Dwyer discussed a change on the corporate side, where co-founders Razvan Romanescu and Darren Lopes will remain on the Board of Directors but will step down from their current positions as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Product Officer. These changes are part of the company's broader efforts to position itself for continued success and growth in the digital media advertising sector.

