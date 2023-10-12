Kootenay Silver Announces Completion Of First Four Drill Holes At Columba Silver Project In Mexico

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Kootenay Silver CEO Jim McDonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details on the company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the Columba Project.

McDonald shared that the drilling program, which was announced earlier this month, is focused on stepping out along and beneath the well-mineralized D-Vein, which is one of the most promising veins in the area. The program is expected to include 12-15 holes with a total length of approximately 3,000 meters.

He explained that the first four holes have already been drilled to target depth on the two westernmost sections of the planned campaign. These holes are positioned 50 meters away from known intercepts of the D-Vein, and they are aimed at extending the vein's known mineralization.

Furthermore, McDonald mentioned that the initial 12 holes of this ongoing program are intended to further extend the D-Vein, with the goal of preparing for a follow-up program focused on establishing a maiden resource estimate by late 2024.

Additionally, Kootenay Silver has identified several new vein targets and known vein extensions that are also considered high-priority and may be tested in subsequent drilling efforts.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: