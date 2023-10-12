Arway Corp CPO Shadnam Khan Announces Exciting Partnership Expansions With Key Agencies

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

ARway Corp chief product officer Shadnam Khan shared exciting updates regarding the company's strategic partnerships with Steve Darling from Proactive. These partnerships encompass a range of verticals and are expected to drive significant growth for the company.

One notable partnership is with AI Africa, a digital agency and marketing firm specializing in retail and event organization. AI Africa has an impressive client portfolio, including a prominent social media company with a massive monthly engagement of 5 million followers.

The partnership with ARway is expected to enhance AI Africa's presence in the events industry, offering opportunities for innovation and growth. Additionally, AI Africa collaborates with a prominent local tourism department and a distinguished property management company that owns and manages 17 malls and shopping centers.

Another key partnership is with Vraxa, an international production house specializing in 360 videos and AR/VR/XR solutions. Vraxa serves clients in various sectors, including retail, media, and healthcare, representing a wide range of use cases for ARway's technology.

These partnerships signify ARway Corp's commitment to expanding its presence and leveraging its augmented reality technology across diverse industries and applications.

