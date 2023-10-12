NATO Secretary General, Ukrainian President discuss enhancing Ukraine’s military compatibility with NATO

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have talked about how to get Ukraine's armaments and equipment interoperable with NATO.



That's what the president's press office says, as reported by a news agency.



Zelensky stressed during the discussion in Brussels the Secretary General's crucial leadership role in directing the efforts of the Allies and making choices that will help Ukraine. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to Stoltenberg for attending the inaugural worldwide Defense Industries Forum held in Ukraine.



"I am grateful for your strong signal during the forum that Ukraine needs high quality means, in large numbers and quickly, to stop drones and intercept missiles," Zelensky declared.



Furthermore, he emphasized the paramount significance of Ukraine establishing collaborative partnerships with the leading global arms manufacturers. This collaboration is instrumental in enabling Ukraine to meet the stringent criteria set by NATO within the defense sector, ultimately enhancing its overall compatibility and alignment with the principles and objectives of the Alliance.

