Helium One Global Keen To Get Back Up And Running After Unexpected Rig Outage

Helium One Global Ltd (AIM:HE1, OTCQB:HLOGF) CEO Lorna Blaisse speaks to Thomas Warner after the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer announced that its Predator 220 drilling rig suffered a component failure last night that has forced a temporary halt in its drill operations. Blaisse explains that the malfunction affected the power supply to the rig, necessitating a pause in drilling.

While such issues are not uncommon with large machinery, the geographical location poses challenges in quickly sourcing replacement parts. She remains optimistic, estimating a maximum downtime of two weeks, but hopes for a quicker resolution. Prior to the setback, drilling had been progressing as planned, with the team on the brink of reaching their first reservoir target. Blaisse confirmed that once repaired, drilling will resume from where it stopped, aiming to reach the total depth as swiftly and safely as possible. She concludes by saying that the dedicated team on-site is working tirelessly to rectify the situation.

