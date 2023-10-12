Addex Therapeutics Focused On Securing New Partnerships To Fund Promising Treatments

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Addex Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Tim Dyer speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the work that the central nervous system-focused clinical-stage pharmaceutical company has been doing in the promising area of allosteric modulation.

He explains that company is currently collaborating with Johnson & Johnson on a phase two study for epilepsy, with results expected in Q2 of the following year. Additionally, Addex is developing treatments for chronic cough, schizophrenia, and cognition, with the latter receiving a grant from the European Union.

Dyer explains that the company's unique approach to allosteric modulation offers a competitive edge in drug discovery, setting them apart from competitors. Their long-term strategy revolves around advancing their programs and securing partnerships to ensure steady cash inflows, especially given the challenging capital market environment.

With seven programs in the pipeline and two already partnered, Addex is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Dyer says that "at the moment we continue to move the programs forward... we're very focused today on securing cash inflows to keep the business going through partnerships."

