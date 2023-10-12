1606 Announces Launch Of Revolutionary AI Chatbot To Enhance Customer Experiences Is Expected Soon

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

1606 Corp CEO Greg Lambrecht joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news that the company's new AI chatbot ChatCBD, which is designed to revolutionize the customer experience will soon be live.

Lambrecht explained that ChatCBD, developed in partnership with Cool Blue Distribution, is a comprehensive and custom-tailored tool that aims to respond to customer inquiries related to CBD and provide product recommendations from a range of retail brands available through Cool Blue Distribution, a prominent CBD distributor in the United States.

What sets ChatCBD apart is its incorporation of Natural Language Processing technology, which enables it to respond to customer queries with a remarkable degree of precision and understanding, akin to human interactions. The chatbot operates 24/7, ensuring that customers receive prompt assistance and solutions to their questions, even outside regular business hours.

This innovative approach not only enhances the customer experience but also showcases 1606 Corp's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide valuable solutions in the growing CBD market. By offering an AI-driven chatbot for CBD-related inquiries and product recommendations, 1606 Corp aims to create a seamless and informative shopping experience for consumers exploring the world of CBD products.

This initiative underscores the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of the CBD industry.

