Willow Bioscience Teams Again With Suanfarma On Large Volume Anti-Infective API

Willow Bioscience CEO Dr Chris Savile joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce a significant collaboration agreement between Willow Biosciences and Suanfarma.

The partnership is focused on optimizing cell line productivity for manufacturing a high-volume anti-infective Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) using precision fermentation. Savile explained that Suanfarma will gain access to Willow Biosciences' proprietary strain optimization technologies, enabling the development of a more cost-effective production process for the API.

Willow Biosciences will apply its strain engineering technology platform to facilitate cost-effective commercial production of the API at Suanfarma's manufacturing facility.

Suanfarma is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong track record and expertise in fermentation, purification, and chemical synthesis technologies. Its commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards in pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing makes it an ideal partner for this collaboration.

The agreement reflects both companies' dedication to advancing biotechnology solutions for pharmaceutical production.

