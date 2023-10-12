Aruma Resources Hits Target Structure In Salmon Gums Drilling

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) MD Glenn Grayson speaks with Proactive after announcing the company had completed a drill program targeting a bonanza-grade gold zone at the Thistle prospect at its 100%-owned Salmon Gums Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The gold explorer's initial assessment of the drill core indicates that drilling reached the targeted structure, with six out of the seven holes completed intersecting mineralisation. The bonanza-grade gold previously intersected at Thistle included 5 metres at 50.2 g/t gold in drill hole SCRC039, with grades as high as 224 g/t gold.

Aruma is focused on the exploration and development of a portfolio of prospective gold, lithium and REE projects, strategically located in major, active mineralised belts in Western Australia. Its core assets include the Mt Deans Lithium Project in the lithium corridor of south-eastern WA, the Salmon Gums Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields and the multi-commodity Saltwater Project in the Pilbara region.

The Salmon Gums Gold Project comprises two Exploration Licences, EL63/2037 and EL63/2122, and Exploration Licence Application ELA63/2303, over a total area of 360km2 (Figure 3). The Project is located approximately 200 kilometres south of the major regional centre of Kalgoorlie, and approximately 60 kilometres south of the mining town of Norseman. It is situated 30 kilometres south and along strike, in the same stratigraphy, as Pantoro Limited's (ASX: PNR) high- grade Scotia Gold Project.

