Safe Supply Streaming Co Now Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange With Ticker SPLY

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Safe Supply Streaming Co CEO Bill Panagiotakopoulos and advisor Ronan Levy joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news that the company has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SPLY.'

The company, with its strong financial footing, is strategically aligned with pivotal drug policy reform movements around the world.

Panagiotakopoulos explained that Safe Supply Streaming is a pioneering company that invests in the legal and regulated supply of drugs that were traditionally only accessible through illicit markets. The company is actively deploying capital to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and emerging opportunities related to the coca plant.

Levy says the company's focus is on investing in and incubating businesses throughout the safe supply value chain. This includes companies that offer products, solutions, and technologies to combat the physical, financial, and emotional damage caused by drug abuse.

Safe Supply Streaming Co's commitment to drug policy reform and harm reduction positions it at the forefront of a critical global issue.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: