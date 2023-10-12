Experience The Future Of Crypto Trading With Bitget

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Bitget, already celebrated as one of the world's top 5 crypto exchanges, is taking the lead once again. As we anticipate the FCA's cryptocurrency updates, Bitget encourages our esteemed users to make the most of this time with our array of exclusive offers.

With a steadfast commitment to providing unparalleled services and ensuring user safety, Bitget emphasizes its unique selling points, including the revolutionary Protection Fund, Proof of Reserves, and an unwavering dedication to transparency and security.

Time-Sensitive Promotions – Not to Be Missed!

Understanding the shifting landscape, Bitget has unveiled several enticing promotions which conclude on the 7th of October (11pmUTC):

Zero Transfer Fees

Bitget is offering 0% transfer fees for deposits from EN bank accounts. This means you can move your funds into Bitget without any additional cost, making it easier to prepare for the new trading landscape.

Dive into Bitget Rewards

Bitget is offering rewards for all First Time Traders. Complete your KYC to receive $5, make your first trade to receive a $15 bonus. Receive a $20 FTT bonus instantly!

Cashback Offers

We are also offering a 50% cashback on your first transaction via Credit/Debit Card or Bank Deposit. This is a limited-time offer aimed at providing immediate value to our new users.

$100:$100 Deal

$100:$100 Deal : Deposit $50, get $50 back in rewards, deposit $100, get $100 back in rewards.

These promotions cater especially to new users and first-time traders. Act now, as these offers expire soon!

Why Choose Bitget?

1. Protection Fund : Bitget proudly maintains a Protection Fund, currently valued at an impressive US$350 million. This fund acts as a bulwark against cybersecurity threats, reflecting our determination to defend your assets. Users can confidently trade, knowing there's a safety net available in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Protection Fund Information

2. Proof of Reserves : Launched in December 2022, our Proof of Reserves showcases our dedication to user asset safety. By maintaining a minimum reserve ratio of 1:1 for user assets and employing the open-source verification tool, MerkleValidator, Bitget ensures total transparency, allowing users to verify their assets anytime.

Proof Of Reserves Information

3. Security Pioneers : Compliance, regulations, and user safety are paramount at Bitget. By obtaining crypto licenses, enforcing mandatory KYC, and expanding our compliance team, we guarantee a fortress-like trading environment. Our recent registrations in Poland and Lithuania further underscore our commitment to global compliance.

Bitget Security Information

4. Unwavering Transparency : In the often-opaque world of crypto, Bitget shines as a beacon of clarity. Our quarterly transparency reports are readily accessible to all, providing invaluable insights into our operations. Our Proof-of-Reserves system, utilizing advanced Merkle Trees, sets a new industry gold standard for transparency and user security.

Transparency Report Information

Conclusion :

Despite the evolving landscape of crypto regulations, Bitget continues to serve value, offering unmatched services and unwavering commitment to user protection. With our time-limited promotions and the assurance of world-class safety mechanisms like the Protection Fund and Proof of Reserves, now is the ideal time to join the Bitget revolution.

For further details, visit our website .

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange copy trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

Sylvia Huang

+34 603 22 33 11

View source version on newsdirect: