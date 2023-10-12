Zero-G Racetrack Rides Into New Territory With Electro-Western Anthem "Never Ride Alone"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Silicon Valley, California, October 6, 2023 (PlatoData via 500NewsWire) -- Zero-G Racetrack, Silicon Valley's up and coming Electronic Rock artists, are back with their latest single, "Never Ride Alone”, seamlessly combining the storytelling of classic country western legends with the retro-future allure of Electronic Rock.

Zero-G Racetrack has been gaining recognition for their unique approach of using various genre callbacks within the context of electronic dance music. With“Never Ride Alone”, Zero-G Racetrack tips their hat to the compelling Western tales spun by legends like Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, setting out to bring the raw, honest emotion of those narratives to a modern Electronic Rock anthem.

“We're incredibly excited about“Never Ride Alone. This release marks a significant milestone for the band and our label, and we're confident that it will not only resonate with Z-GR!'s growing fan base, but will attract new audiences,” says Royale Music MD Steve Morgan.

By fusing elements of synth-based Pop/Rock with the familiar themes of classic cinematic Westerns, "Never Ride Alone" is a testament to the band's musical versatility and creative approach to songwriting. Zero-G Racetrack's signature soundscapes, rich melodies, and lyrical storytelling are all on display, extending the band's appeal to include country western audiences.

"Crossing cinematic country western music with the Zero G-Racetrack sound was a creative challenge that we gladly embraced. Once we conceived of the idea of blending a Country/Western homage with our usual electronic-rock sound, we were able to merge a totally different musical direction together with great results.” states Producer Bill Williams.

Vocalist Scot Apathy reveals that there is a haunting narrative underneath the upbeat music.“It's an outlaw ghost story, really,” explains Apathy.“The message is a reminder that sometimes charging alone into circumstances against the advice of those who care about you can have eternally unwelcome consequences.”

“Never Ride Alone” is set to release on October 6th, 2023, and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Zero-G Racetrack garnered worldwide attention with the release of their cover of Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' and have become known for their genre-blending electronic sound and anthemic stadium vocal hooks. Zero-G Racetrack has been steadily gaining an enthusiastic fan base while garnering recognition in the music industry. "Never Ride Alone" is their latest ground-breaking Electro-Western release and is available now on all major streaming platforms.

