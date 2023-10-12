Valeo Pharma CEO Credits Enerzair For Strong Position On Canada’S Top-Growing Companies List

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX:VPH, OTCQB:VPHIF) CEO Steve Saviuk joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion to discuss the company's strong position on the Globe and Mail's Report on Business annual list of Canada's top-growing companies.

The company placed 151 out of 425 companies, with a three-year growth rate of 322%.

Saviuk explained that the rankings are calculated on revenue growth, and the exponential growth in the company's Enerzair asthma therapy helped it secure its position. Despite launching less than two years ago, he said Enerzair already ranks second in Canada's inhaled asthma drug market, accounting for approximately one out of every five prescriptions.

Given the current trajectory, Saviuk said the company may rank even higher in 2024.

The Report on Business magazine launched Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking in 2019 and companies have to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill certain requirements in order to be recognized.

Valeo Pharma is a fast-growing Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products.

