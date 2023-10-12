Revolutionizing Clean Energy: Brenmiller Energy's Breakthrough Thermal Energy Storage Technology

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Brenmiller Energy Ltd chief operating officer Nir Brenmiller joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion to discuss how the company is revolutionizing the clean energy landscape with its innovative thermal energy storage technology.

Brenmiller Energy has developed a heat battery that stores clean heat generated from renewable sources or the grid, similar to how batteries power cars or phones. This technology has the potential to transform industries as heat accounts for 90% of global energy consumption, second only to electricity in the industrial sector.

The company has achieved significant milestones and is gearing up for commercialization. Its flagship product, bGen Zero, excels in converting electricity into heat, offering a versatile and efficient solution.

Expansion plans include a massive production facility supported by the European Union Bank.

Recent European Union regulations are expected to boost the adoption of Brenmiller Energy's technology, as they emphasize carbon reduction without mere offsetting methods like tree planting. Investors should watch for project signings as an indicator of the company's growth potential.

Brenmiller Energy believes it is well-positioned to thrive in a growing clean energy market, particularly after migrating to Nasdaq from the Israeli exchange.

