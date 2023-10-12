Wagerwire Welcomes Gaming Industry Innovator John English To Its Advisory Board

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

WagerWire , the innovative sports betting marketplace and media company serving sportsbooks and bettors, proudly announces the addition of industry veteran John English to its Advisory Board. WagerWire's groundbreaking marketplace technology enables bettors to trade previously placed sports bets on an open secondary market, ushering in a transformative era for the industry.

John English , a distinguished figure in the global gaming industry, joins forces with the WagerWire advisory board to leverage his extensive knowledge of sports betting and global relationships. With over four decades of expertise in advanced gaming technology, strategic global partnerships, and regulatory navigation, Mr. English brings a wealth of experience to the WagerWire team.

Zach Doctor , Co-founder and CEO of WagerWire, expresses his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "John's reputation is unparalleled. His profound industry knowledge and clear vision will empower us to make strategic strides towards large-scale success. We're thrilled to collaborate with John and contribute to his legacy of excellence."

English, a partner at GMA Consulting, and former chairman of the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), played a pivotal role in developing the first approved mobile sports betting app in the US, available on the Apple Store named Leroy's Sportsbook.

English now joins an esteemed roster of legal and legislative leaders on the WagerWire advisory board, including George Rover, former Deputy Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), William Coley, former State Senator of Ohio and President of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), and other distinguished former regulators and legal experts.

"I am honored to join WagerWire's advisory board. They have assembled a world-class team, and their innovative approach to a secondary ticket market adds significant value to the sports betting industry," stated English. "We are amid a technological transformative period in the sports betting industry, making it an opportune time for WagerWire's growth initiatives as sports betting continues to expand nationwide. I am privileged to collaborate with such visionary and knowledgeable board members” added English.

WagerWire initially garnered attention with its 2022 seed round, receiving support from notable figures such as Miami Marlins co-owner Roger Ehrenberg (IA Sports Ventures and Eberg Capital), Joey Levy's 305 Ventures, NBA All-Star Richard Jefferson, and SimpleBet co-founder Scott Marshall, among others. Since then, WagerWire has rapidly ascended in the industry, accumulating over half a billion impressions across its media network and securing key contracts with major sportsbooks.

WagerWire is a pioneering sports betting marketplace and media company dedicated to transforming the sports betting landscape. With innovative technology and strategic partnerships, WagerWire empowers bettors and sportsbooks alike, ushering in a new era of possibilities in the industry. WagerWire also has a Media Network that generates daily content“By Fans, For Fans”. You can find WagerWire @WagerWire on Twitter and LinkedIn, or @WagerWireLive on TikTok and at com is dedicated to providing users with a responsible gaming environment. If you think you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, resources are available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

