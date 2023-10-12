Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Everlodge And Cosmos (ATOM) Lead Bullish Charge Amidst Crypto Turmoil

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The cryptocurrency market, known for its ever-changing landscape, has recently experienced its fair share of turbulence. Amid this storm, many traders are looking at promising alternative tokens. This article will dive into the recent performance and potential future trajectories of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cosmos (ATOM), and Everlodge (ELDG) to gain insights into how these tokens might fare amidst the current market turmoil.

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Honda Now Accepts SHIB

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been making strides in becoming a more widely accepted digital currency. The recent news that Honda, a renowned global brand, has embraced the Shiba Inu coin as a form of payment is a significant milestone for the token.

Honda's collaboration with FCF Pay to facilitate transactions in digital currencies, including Shiba Inu, shows its potential utility beyond being a meme coin. Such real-world use cases can contribute to the token's legitimacy and long-term value proposition.

With major brands like Honda recognizing Shiba Inu, some experts believe that it could experience continued growth. Thus, they foresee the Shiba Inu price reaching $0.00001078 by December 2023.

Cosmos (ATOM): The Repo Is Now Open

Cosmos (ATOM) is exhibiting robust bullish signals, and the recent developments surrounding its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol have been instrumental. The public release of a repo showcasing the bridging capabilities between Ethereum and Cosmos through IBC is a significant milestone.

The day approaches when Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Cosmos become interconnected via IBC. This will unlock a new realm of possibilities for cross-chain transactions and collaborations.

Because of this, analysts are optimistic about the future of the Cosmos crypto. They forecast a potential Cosmos price range between $9.51 and $10.83 within Q4 of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): Aiming High with Innovative Solutions

Everlodge (ELDG) has quickly made a name for itself with its stellar presale performance. This rising presale star is now in Stage 4 of its presale. Those who bought it early on are currently enjoying a 90% ROI . People are drawn to this innovative trading platform that aims to solve all real estate market issues.

For instance, the real estate market has long been characterized by a substantial barrier to entry: the exorbitantly high initial investment required. Everlodge will change this by digitizing and minting prestigious hotels, vacation homes, and luxury villas into NFTs and fractionalizing them. As a result, Everlodge removes the need for a staggering upfront capital.

Not only that, but one of the significant drawbacks of traditional real estate investments is the lack of liquidity. Properties often tie up considerable capital for extended periods. However, Everlodge will enable property-backed NFT trading on secondary markets . This innovation allows investors to buy, sell, or trade their tokens swiftly.

While the ELDG native token now costs only $0.019 , its low market cap conceals a potential gem. With a 30x rally forecasted on its launch day, which is coming fast, Everlodge could outpace even Shiba Inu and Cosmos. Therefore, ELDG may be the hottest presale in 2023.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website:

Telegram:

Everlodge PR & Media Team

View source version on newsdirect: