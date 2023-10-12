Nevis Brands Announces Partnership With Blaze Life To Launch Major Brand In California

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Nevis Brands Inc CEO John Kueber joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with details of a new partnership with Blaze Life Holdings to produce and distribute the company's major cannabis beverage brands in California.

Nevis Brands owns industry-leading cannabis beverage brands and operates by partnering with licensees in different states due to the state-specific regulations in the US cannabis market. These partners use their infrastructure to produce and sell Nevis Brands' products, with Nevis Brands collecting royalties on sales.

Blaze Life Holdings, a leader in the California Cannabis Industry, is building a state-of-the-art facility in Los Angeles to facilitate the production and distribution of Nevis Brands' 100 milligram THC beverage, Major.

California's cannabis market is one of the largest globally, and Kueber said Blaze Life's expertise in the beverage industry and California distribution makes it an ideal partner.

The launch of Major in California is expected before the end of the year, with compliance and production setup underway. Nevis Brands plans to expand to other states, and while they have a bias to work with existing partners, they remain open to new collaborations in their pipeline of growth opportunities.

