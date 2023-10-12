Sharma: India Prepared For Cricket World Cup

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

With India hosting the 2023 ICC World Cup, the Expectation is very much on the home nation to put on a good showing on home soil.

India will be starting their ICC World Cup on Sunday, October 8th, against fierce opposition in five-time champions Australia.

This is set to be a huge game for both sides who will be looking to start their campaign in a positive manner.

Some might suggest that the host nation, India, will struggle under the weight of the pressure of being hosts, but team captain Rohit Sharma says they are ready for the tournament. Sharma says he and the team have”prepared really well” and is used to the pressures that come with the job.

"I know what is at stake,” he said.“The guys who are a part of the team know what is at stake. For us, it is about taking everything out and focussing on what we want to do as a team.”

The host nation has won the Cricket World Cup in each of the last three editions and India are the betting favourites coming into the season. However, Sharma is keen for them to take it a game at a time.

"It (hosts winning the WC) has happened in the last three editions of the World Cup. It is a long tournament and you cannot get too far ahead of yourself. It is important for us to try and focus on one job at a time and move on.”

He added:“It is very easy to say that (forget pressure) and it is going to be tough. But we have prepared really well. As long as you have prepared really well, it gives you a lot of confidence going into the main games.”

