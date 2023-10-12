Bivictrix Therapeutics Appoints Combined CFO/CBO To Boost Out-Licensing Efforts

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC (AIM:BVX, OTC:BVTXF) incoming chief financial officer Adrian Howd speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London about what he hopes to achieve in the new role, which is being combined with the newly-created position of chief business officer.

Howd introduces himself, highlighting his 20+ years in the biotech sector and the roles he's played in several emerging biotech companies and investment ventures. At BiVictriX, he will lead negotiations with larger companies interested in their evolving products. Howd expresses his confidence in the potential of BiVictriX's product pipeline and its lead asset BVX001 in particular, saying that its "a molecule that looks really different to other products... the antibody drug conjugate space is fairly new... but its the fastest growing element of new cancer therapy." Despite challenges in the broader biotech sector, Howd expressed confidence in BiVictriX's future, praising its scientific approach and the achievement of the team so far.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect: