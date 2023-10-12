Cricket Betting Tips: India Vs Australia Betting Apps, Odds And Prediction

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
On Sunday, October 8, India will start their ICC World Cup campaign against fierce opposition in eight-time champions Australia. This article will discuss the best betting tips, odds, and cricket betting apps for this upcoming match between India and Australia. If this is something that interests you, make sure to read on!Top 10 Cricket Betting Apps for India vs Australia
In this next section, we have provided our list of the best Cricket betting apps in anticipation of the India vs Australia game! Learn more about the best betting sites in India at NewsDirect . Check out our expert list below:
|
Cricket Betting App
|
Welcome Bonus
|
Rajabets
|
20% Cricket Free Bets Bonus up to 3000 INR
|
1XBet
|
120% First Deposit Bonus up to 33,000 INR
|
10Cric
|
100% Sports Bonus up to 30,000 INR + 1,000 INR Free Bet
|
Melbet
|
100% Deposit Bonus up to 20,000 INR
|
Parimatch
|
150% Bonus up to 20,000 INR
|
22Bet
|
100% Welcome Bonus up to 10,000 INR
|
BetWinner
|
Welcome Bonus up to 8,000 INR
|
Dafabet
|
200% Sports Welcome Bonus up to 20,000 INR
|
Mostbet
|
Welcome Bonus up to 34,000 INR
|
Bitsler
|
100% Welcome Bonus
India vs Australia Betting Tips
Rajabets provided the odds for these tips. If you wish to take advantage of one of these selections, make sure to click the link provided.
India win @ 1.61 with Rajabets - BET HERE
Top batter total - over 107.5 runs @ 1.89 with Rajabets - BET HERE
India vs Australia Match Preview
Tournament favourites India will start their ICC World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday. India hopes to win the famous Cricket World Cup for the third time in history, while eight-time champions Australia are also hopeful of securing a ninth title. India is coming off the back of a 5-wicket winning margin in their last game against Australia. They will certainly look for a repeat of this in their ICC World Cup opener.
India vs Australia Odds
India win @ 1.61 with Rajabets - BET HERE Contact Details
Australia win @ 2.28 with Rajabets - BET HERE
Acroud Media
View source version on newsdirect:
MENAFN12102023005728012573ID1107231854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.