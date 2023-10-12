Cricket Betting Tips: India Vs Australia Betting Apps, Odds And Prediction

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Cricket Betting App Welcome Bonus Rajabets 20% Cricket Free Bets Bonus up to 3000 INR 1XBet 120% First Deposit Bonus up to 33,000 INR 10Cric 100% Sports Bonus up to 30,000 INR + 1,000 INR Free Bet Melbet 100% Deposit Bonus up to 20,000 INR Parimatch 150% Bonus up to 20,000 INR 22Bet 100% Welcome Bonus up to 10,000 INR BetWinner Welcome Bonus up to 8,000 INR Dafabet 200% Sports Welcome Bonus up to 20,000 INR Mostbet Welcome Bonus up to 34,000 INR Bitsler 100% Welcome Bonus

India vs Australia Betting Tips

India win @ 1.61 with Rajabets - BET HERE Top batter total - over 107.5 runs @ 1.89 with Rajabets - BET HERE

India vs Australia Match Preview

Tournament favourites India will start their ICC World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday. India hopes to win the famous Cricket World Cup for the third time in history, while eight-time champions Australia are also hopeful of securing a ninth title. India is coming off the back of a 5-wicket winning margin in their last game against Australia. They will certainly look for a repeat of this in their ICC World Cup opener.



India win @ 1.61 with Rajabets - BET HERE Australia win @ 2.28 with Rajabets - BET HERE

India vs Australia Odds

