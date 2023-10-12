$1,000 First Bet Safety Net On Saints Vs Patriots With Bet365 Bonus Code

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

On Sunday, October 8, at Gillette Stadium, the New Orleans Saints will go head-to-head against the New England Patriots. In anticipation of this game, players can claim $365 in bonus bets when they sign up for the bet365 site for the first time and place a bet worth at least $1! Bet365 is among the best and most popular betting sites in the entire world, with over twenty years of experience creating a great user experience. This welcome offer is just one example of the top-quality service provided by bet365.

Read on to learn more about the Saints vs Patriots game, details of this brilliant welcome offer, and how to claim it!

CLAIM BET365 BONUS CODE HERE

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.



Click here to be taken to the bet365 signup page.

Enter your personal details, such as your name and date of birth.

Create a unique username and password combination.

Sign in and make your first deposit.

Place your first bet of up to $1,000 on the Saints vs Patriots game

Wait for the bet to settle. If it wins, keep the cash; if it loses, get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.

How to claim the bet365 Bonus CodeSaints vs Patriots Preview

On Sunday, October 8, the Gillette Stadium will host week five NFL action between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams will undoubtedly be looking for a positive result. The Saints are coming off the back of two losses in a row, most recently narrowly losing out 18-17 to the Packers. This brings their form this season to two wins and two losses in four games. Will they grab their third win of the season?

On the other hand, the Patriots have only won one of their four games so far this season. Their sole win came in a 15-10 win against the NY Jets in week three. Their most recent game was a humbling 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots will surely be looking to secure their second win this season, but will the Saints stop them in their tracks?

Saints vs Patriots Odds

Spread

Saints +1.5 (-110)

Patriots -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Saints (+105)

Patriots (-125)

Total Points

Over 39.5 (-110)

Under 39.5 (-110)

Which states are bet365 legal in?

bet365 is legal in each of the following states: Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia.



Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account.

Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. Your qualifying bet is the first eligible bet placed after claiming your offer.

Bets placed must meet certain conditions to count:



Only bets placed with cash are eligible to receive the Offer. Bets placed in part with cash and part with Bonus Bets will only receive a refund on the cash aspect of the wager.



Where a bet has been partially Cashed Out, only the remaining active wager will count.



Where a bet has been edited using our Edit Bet feature, the offer will no longer apply



Fully Cashed Out, bets which are settled as a push and bets deemed no action result in the offer being closed.

Bets placed with Bonus Bets or Gaming wagers do not qualify for a refund as part of this offer.

First Bet Safety Net will apply to your first straight bet, parlay, Same Game Parlay or Same Game Parlay+ placed after claiming the offer. If you place two or more bets on the same bet slip, your qualifying bet will be deemed to be the one which is first on the bet slip.

Where a qualifying bet is placed on a market that can be settled as part won and part loss, for example an Each Way or Asian Line bet, the Bonus Bets refund received will be the difference between the original wager and the returns received. For example, if you place a $50 Each Way bet totaling $100 that is settled as a Place with total returns of $80, you would receive $20 in Bonus Bets. If the returns received are greater than the original wager, no Bonus Bets will be credited and the offer will be closed.

Your Bonus Bets will normally be available to use within one hour of your qualifying bet being settled, if you are eligible for a refund, and will be held in your Bonus Bets balance.

Your Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns. Any returns from Bonus Bets placed will be added to your Withdrawable Balance. Bonus Bets cannot be used on certain products, offers/promotions and bet types. See full Terms and Conditions for details. Your Bonus Bets will be forfeit and removed if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.

bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: