Bet $5 On Cowboys Vs 49Ers, Get $150 Bonus With Bet365 Bonus Code

Are you looking for a rewarding betting site that offers new players a fantastic welcome bonus worth taking? Look no further than the bet365 welcome offer that sees all new players who bet $5 on any sports market claim $150 worth of bonus bets! This offer can be used on this weekend's NFL matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers. Read on to learn more about this game, bet365's welcome offer, and how to claim it!

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.



Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page.

Enter your personal details like your name, address and date of birth.

Select a unique username and password combination.

Sign in and make your first deposit.

Place a first bet of $5 on any sports market - including Cowboys vs 49ers.

Wait for it to settle and claim $150 in bonus bets. Enjoy!

Cowboys vs 49ers Preview

Levi's Stadium will host the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers in week five action of the NFL on Sunday, October 8. This game is vital for both teams. The Cowboys come into this game with three wins in four, only losing out to the Arizona Cardinals in week three. The Cowboys will undoubtedly be looking to make it four wins in five against the 49ers on Sunday.

The 49ers are yet to be beaten this season, winning four from four this season, seeing off the Steelers, Rams, Giants, and Cardinals so far! Will their early season form continue against the Cowboys, or will they falter?

Cowboys vs 49ers Odds

Spread

Cowboys +3.5 (-109)

49ers -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cowboys (+115)

49ers (-180)

Total Points

Over 45 (-110)

Under 45(-110)

Which states is bet365 legal in?

bet365 is legal in each of the following states: Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia. Learn more about bet365 at NewsDirect .

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)



Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Bonus Bets will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

Place qualifying bets of $5 or more to get $150 in Bonus Bets. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards releasing your Bonus Bets.

Bets placed must meet certain conditions to count:



Must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.



Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market/fixture combination (either pre-game or Live In Game) will count towards the settled bets requirement.



Where a bet has been partially Cashed Out, only the remaining active wager will count.



Where a bet has been edited using our Edit Bet feature, only the new wager on the new bet will count.

Fully Cashed Out, event-specific Bonus Bets placed by selecting 'Use Bonus Bet' from the bet slip, Live In Game bets which are settled as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Your Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns. Any returns from Bonus Bets placed will be added to your Withdrawable Balance. Bonus Bets cannot be used on certain products, offers/promotions and bet types. See full Terms and Conditions for details. Your Bonus Bets will be forfeit and removed if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.

bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

