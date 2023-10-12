Draftkings Promo Code: Get Up To $1,250 In Bonuses When You Bet On Jets Vs Broncos

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The NY Jets will take on the Denver Broncos in week five of the NFL on Sunday, October 8, at the Empower Field at Mile High. In anticipation of this huge game, DraftKings is offering all new players who sign up for the first time the chance to claim a welcome bonus of Up To $1,200 In Bonuses! Read on to learn more about this incredible offer, how to claim it, a small preview of this huge game, and the odds provided by DraftKings itself!

CLAIM DRAFTKINGS PROMO CODE HERE

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.



Click here to begin the signup process.

First, get a 20% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 when you make your first deposit.

Also, receive a $50 bonus bet when you make your first deposit. Receive $200 in bonus bets when you make your first bet worth at least $5, totaling a potential $1,250 in bonuses for new customers who sign up for the first time.

How to claim the DraftKings Promo Code

Also, note that users in Massachusetts do not get the 20% first deposit bonus. Their promo is bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets.

Jets vs Broncos Preview

On Sunday, October 8, the Empower Field at Mile High will host week five of the NFL which sees the Denver Broncos face off against the NY Jets. The Jets come into this game off the back of three consecutive losses after winning their first game of the season. They have so far lost out to the Cowboys, Patriots, and Chiefs. They will undoubtedly be looking to secure their second win of the season with a victory over the Broncos.

The Broncos come into this one off the back of their first win of the season, winning against the Chicago Bears. They will surely think this will kick start a period of good form for them and will be hopeful of a win against the Jets this weekend! Who will come out on top in this all-important game for both sides?

Jets vs Broncos Odds

Spread

Jets +2.5 (-105)

Broncos -2.5 (115)

Moneyline

Jets (+124)

Broncos (-148)

Total Points

Over 42 (-100)

Under 42 (-100)

Which states is DraftKings legal in?

DraftKings is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DraftKings Promo Code Terms and Conditions

A customer's first deposit (min. $5) qualifies the user to receive up to $1,000 in bonus funds in the form of site credits that can only be used on DraftKings. Bonus amount is equal to 20% of that deposit amount, not to exceed $1,000 (the customer must deposit $5,000 to be eligible to receive the maximum possible bonus amount of $1,000). Bonus funds will be awarded to the user according to the following play-through requirement: for every $25 played on DraftKings in DFS/Sportsbook/Casino, the user will receive $1 in bonus funds released into their customer account (e.g., a $5,000 deposit requires a customer to play through a cumulative total of $25,000 in daily fantasy contests, sportsbook (-300 odds or longer), casino products, or any combination thereof to receive the maximum possible bonus amount of $1,000). The play-through requirement must be met 90 days from the date of first deposit to receive maximum bonus. After such date, you are ineligible to earn any additional bonus funds as part of this promotion. Customers who previously made a deposit on DraftKings are ineligible for this promotion. Limit one (1) deposit bonus per user.

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: