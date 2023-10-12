Get $1,500 Bengals Vs Cardinals Bonus With Betmgm Bonus Code

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

On Sunday, October 8, the Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head against the Arizona Cardinals at the State Farm Stadium. In anticipation of this huge game in week five of the new NFL season, BetMGM is offering all new players who sign up for the first time the chance to claim $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first bet on the Bengals vs Cardinals game loses! Make sure to keep reading if you wish to learn more about this incredible offer and how to claim it.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.



Click here to be taken to the BetMGM signup page.

Enter your personal details like your name, address and date of birth.

Create a unique username and password combination.

Use the bonus code NDBONUS and place a first bet up to $1,500 on Bengals vs Cardinals. If the bet wins, keep the cash; if the bet loses, claim 100% of your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

Also note that the bonus for customers in Nevada is $10, while customers in Washington D.C., Mississippi and New York are not eligible for a bonus.

Bengals vs Cardinals Preview

On Sunday, October 8, the State Farm Stadium will host the week five game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals. The Bengals only have one win in their first four games this year, winning against the LA Rams in week 3. However, they most recently lost to the Titans in week four. Will the Bengals regain their footing and claim just their second win of the season?

The Cardinals have also only picked up one win so far this season, also winning in week three against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they also followed this up with a loss in week four with a loss against the SF 49ers. Both teams will undoubtedly be looking to secure a win in week 5, but who will come out on top in this clash?

Bengals vs Cardinals Odds

Spread

Bengals -4 (-110)

Cardinals +4 (-110)

Moneyline

Bengals (-200)

Cardinals (+165)

Total Points

Over 42.5 (-110)

Under 42.5 (-110)

Which states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Learn more about BetMGM at News Direct .

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER in CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MS, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGM for Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

