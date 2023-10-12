Best Cowboys Vs 49Ers Promos And Sportsbook Bonuses

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Sunday, October 8, the Dallas Cowboys will go head-to-head against the San Fransisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Below, our betting experts have compiled a list of the best betting bonuses and promos before the meeting between the two NFC teams.

Sportsbook Promo Offer Sports Interaction 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 Betway 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $200 LeoVegas Up To $1,000 Cash & $30 in Free Bets

This game will be an exciting watch as both teams will look to secure a victory. The Cowboys will be looking to get their fourth win of the season on the board against the 49ers this Sunday. The Cowboys have been in good form so far, with their only loss coming against the Arizona Cardinals in week three. The 49ers are looking to secure their fifth straight victory in the NFL, having won their previous four games against the likes of the Steelers, Rams, Gnats, and Cardinals.

This massive game is bound to attract eyes from all over the country, especially from those who are betting fans. This is why this article will discuss the best betting sites offering the best rewards for signing up! Read on to learn more about the incredible bonuses from some of Canada's most popular betting brands.

Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction is first on our list of brands to offer new customers a high-quality betting experience, along with a rewarding welcome offer. New players who sign up for the Sports Interaction site for the first time will receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. This means that new players can have their first deposit they make on the site matched up to the value of $1,000. Therefore, if you place a bet on the Cowboys vs 49ers game and it loses, Sports Interaction will pay you back 100% of your original stake in the form of bonus bets up to $1,000!

Betway

Second on our list is Betway. Betway is one of the most instantly recognizable brands in the betting industry. The sportsbook is currently offering all new players who sign up for the first time the chance to claim a welcome offer of a 100% deposit bonus of up to $200! This means players can bet for the first time on the Betway site up to $200 on the Cowboys vs 49ers game, and if their bet loses, they will receive 100% of it back in the form of bonus bets! Allowing them a second chance to bet completely for free! Click the link provided to be taken to the sign-up page and get started today!

LeoVegas

Last, but certainly not least is LeoVegas. LeoVegas has quickly become one of the world's most popular betting brands, and for good reason! New players who sign up for the first time are currently offered a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 cash & $30 in free bets! This is among the best and most rewarding welcome bonuses we have seen while researching the betting industry! Click the link in this article to be taken to the LeoVegas sign-up page and start claiming this exceptional welcome offer!

DISCLAIMER : We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if Internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

