Race Oncology Kicks Off Safety Studies For RC220

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) executive director Dr Pete Smith speaks with Proactive soon after announcing the company has initiated the toxicology and safety pharmacology studies required to support human clinical trials of its flagship bisantrene formulation for peripheral infusion, RC220. The company has signed contracts with Attentive Science (USA) and Agilex Biolabs (Australia) to complete a package of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology and safety pharmacology studies. Set to commence immediately, final reporting is expected mid next year.

Smith said:“These critical studies represent a significant milestone for Race and the clinical and commercial development of RC220 by establishing bisantrene's known safety profile in its new formulation.

“Attentive Science and Agilex Biolabs are impressive and complementary organisations, each specialising in the different aspects of the required work. We are confident that in executing these studies they will meet our high expectations in terms of time, cost and quality.”

