Jindalee Says Mcdermitt Drilling Set To Begin Imminently

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) CEO Lindsay Dudfield tells Proactive the company has appointed a drilling contractor ahead of the upcoming infill drilling program at its McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon, USA, that's set to commence in the weeks ahead. McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the US and a globally significant resource by contained lithium, at 21.5 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Assays from the drilling are expected in early 2024. The McDermitt Lithium Project sits at the northern end of the McDermitt Caldera, about 35 kilometres north of the Thacker Pass deposit, owned by Lithium Americas.

Jindalee is a pure-play US lithium company focussed on the development of the giant McDermitt Lithium Project (21.5 Mt LCE1), currently the largest lithium deposit in North America. The Company also provides shareholders with indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite in Australia through projects generated by the Company's technical team.

