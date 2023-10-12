Best Packers Vs Raiders Promo Codes And Betting Bonuses

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Monday, October 9, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host week five action in the NFL between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be an all-important match for both sides looking to pick up some positive form, with neither making a winning start after four weeks. Below, our betting experts have found the best betting bonuses and sportsbook promos for new users ahead of Packers vs Raiders on Monday night.

The Green Bay players are coming into this game with two wins and two losses in their first four games this season. Losing against the Falcons and the Lions while beating the Bears and the Saints. They will hope to end the up-and-down start to the season they have experienced with another win.

On the other hand, the Raiders will be looking to end the current run of bad form they are experiencing with three losses in a row. Hopes were high after a week one victory over the Denver Broncos; however, a run of three losses in a row since then has resulted in worries for the Las Vegas outfit. Will they end their bad form, or will the Packers grab their third win of the season?

NFL and betting fans alike are sure to be watching this game. This is why we have compiled a list of the best NFL betting sites that offer first-time customers a chance to claim some very rewarding welcome bonuses! Read on to find out more!

Sports Interaction

First, we will discuss Sports Interaction. Sports Interaction is one of Canada's best and most popular betting brands. This site currently offers all new players who sign up for the first time the chance to claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000! This exceptionally rewarding and fun welcome offer is bound to be music to the ears of both NFL and betting fans alike! This offer allows players to place a bet worth up to $1,000 on the Packers vs Raiders game, and if it loses, they will receive 100% of it back in the form of bonus bets! Make sure to click the link provided to be taken to the Sports Interaction sign-up page and get started today!

Betway

Betway is next up on our list. Betway is among the world's best and most popular betting brands, with nearly 20 years of experience creating a positive user experience. New players signing up for the first time will receive a welcome bonus of a 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $200. This offer is among the best and most rewarding in the industry we have seen. This means that if a player places a bet up to $200 on the Packers vs Raiders game and unfortunately loses, Betway will grant 100% of the player's original stake back in the form of bonus bets up to $200.

LeoVegas

Lastly, we have LeoVegas. LeoVegas is offering all players who sign up for the first time and place a bet on the Packers vs Raiders game a welcome offer of up to $1,000 Cash & $30 in free bets. LeoVegas gives players a $1,000 cash bonus plus $30 in free bets when they deposit and bet $50 online. Click the link provided to be taken to the LeoVegas sign-up page and get started!

DISCLAIMER : We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if Internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

