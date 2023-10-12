News Direct Launches "Trade Wins", An Analytics Enhancement Designed To Better Gauge Vertical Media Engagement

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

News Direct today announced Trade Wins , a significant enhancement to its performance analytics that provides users actionable data regarding engagement with news releases from among industry trade media.

Unlike legacy newswires which rely on sometimes decades-old internal databases of trade publication contacts, often with limited staff keeping them current, News Direct's partnership with one of the industry's leading media monitoring and media database platforms enables it to provide up-to-date targeting of key journalists at tens of thousands of publications.

News Direct leverages a comprehensive global directly of media contacts to create highly in-depth lists of trade journalists from within hundreds of industry verticals and sub-verticals, which are automatically refreshed to the most recent update each time any category is selected.

The platform is then able to deliver meaningful analytics that provide the issuer with open rates, unique opens, total opens, click rates, unique clicks and engagement over time, which forms the basis of Trade Wins reports. The service will be available to all users for $50 per report.

“From the beginning, News Direct has aimed to offer users as much useful data as possible to help them understand the impact of their news distribution efforts. Until now, that's been primarily focused on information that can be gathered from digital media and news portals. Trade Wins provides a more granular view of the engagement their content is receiving within the trade media, which for many companies represents the most fertile opportunities for earned media coverage”, observed Gregg Castano , News Direct Founder and CEO.

News Direct is a technology-driven content distribution and amplification platform for PR, IR, corporate communications and marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely reimagined, modernized user experience for newswire users that has reshaped the industry landscape. Additionally, the company has expanded its offerings to include an array of technology-enhanced message amplification tools ranging from sponsored content to podcasting products, all from one online destination.

