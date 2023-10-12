BLUEPEAK’S INVESTMENT IN SOUTH DAKOTA TOPS $55 MILLION WITH PLANS TO DOUBLE OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Bluepeak 's investment into South Dakota's broadband internet infrastructure and business operations within the state total approximately $55 million since 2021. In addition, the internet provider directly supports nearly 300 jobs in the state and plans to reach its $115 million investment goal in South Dakota by the end of 2025. The economic impacts are derived from various aspects of Bluepeak's activity, including capital spending, employment, business purchases, charitable contributions and community sponsorships.

“I'm proud of the positive impact Bluepeak has made to the South Dakota economy and we look forward to continuing that support and doing more,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish.“Our success is due to the South Dakota communities we serve who continuously inspire us to push the boundaries of possibility."

Infrastructure Investment

In all, Bluepeak has spent or committed to investing approximately $115 million in South Dakota's broadband internet infrastructure that will reach close to 200,000 homes and businesses in the state by the end of 2025.



For the last three years, Bluepeak has invested nearly $50 million into updating and retrofitting its network which services approximately 125,000 homes and businesses in and around Sioux Falls, Rapid City and outlying communities. Furthermore, Bluepeak is two years into its planned approximately $65 million investment to expand its existing network in Sioux Falls by building a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network to an additional 55,000 homes and businesses in Sioux Falls and Vermillion.

Labor Impact

Bluepeak employs approximately 300 South Dakota residents in either full-time, part-time or contract roles throughout the state.

Bluepeak employees in South Dakota averaged a total compensation of approximately $74,000 per year in 2023, roughly 120% above the statewide per capita income of approximately $33,000.

Community Impact

Bluepeak takes pride in being part of the fabric of its communities. Nowhere is that more evident than in South Dakota where the company has invested in local sponsorships, philanthropic giving and in-kind donations.



Bluepeak's support of local events – like sponsorships of Harrisburg youth baseball leagues, the Levitt at the Falls concert series, the Sioux Falls Marathon, The Monument in Rapid City, and more – demonstrate the company's commitment to its South Dakota communities. Furthermore, hundreds of Bluepeak team members in South Dakota have given more than 1,000 combined hours of their time in community service work in the state at organizations like United Way of Black Hills, Feeding South Dakota, La Petite Academy and more.

Closing the Digital Divide

Aside from direct investment, Bluepeak service has also improved employment and education outcomes for South Dakota residents by helping bridge the Digital Divide and supporting those struggling to afford home internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) .

To date, Bluepeak has enrolled more than 1,500 South Dakota customers in ACP. In all, Bluepeak has saved those in South Dakota in need of internet access nearly $400,000, thus far.

To check out service options or sign up for the latest Bluepeak expansion updates in South Dakota, visit mybluepeak .

