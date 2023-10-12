NHRA Los Angeles Announces 2023 Executive Of The Year

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The National Human Resources Los Angeles Chapter (NHRA-LA ) is pleased to announce Mamoon Syed, SVP and Chief People Officer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) as its 2023 Executive of the Year.

Syed was recognized during the NHRA-LA end-of-year awards gala for his visionary, people-first, and data-focused approach to human resources in the healthcare industry and its significant impact on CHLA employees and the children under their care.

“Mamoon's work is a wonderful example of how a strong HR function can be a catalyst for transformative change. His strategy unlocked the full potential of CHLA employees and fostered a culture where every employee's growth contributes to the powerful progress of the organization,” said NHRA-LA Co-President and Bolton Executive Vice President Andrew Agress.“His passion for people and commitment to CHLA is an inspiration to us all. Well-deserved and heartfelt congratulations.”

Syed has been making a difference in healthcare human capital management for more than 20 years. He is a champion of the community and supports CHLA's CHAMP Program for college students from underrepresented communities interested in healthcare careers as well as CHLA's partnership with JVS SoCal which helps under-represented communities with career support.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized as this year's NHRA Executive of the year,” said Syed.“It was undeniably a collective achievement and a testament to the collaborative spirit of Team CHLA. I am proud to accept the award on behalf of the remarkable professionals who work miracles daily, the dedicated HR team I am privileged to lead, and CHLA's CEO and executive team who champion our workforce as passionately as I do.”

Anjelica Garcia, Chief Human Resources Officer and SVP at Red Bull North America and Ann Jackson Chief People and Culture Officer at Oak View Group were also recognized in the culture and growth categories, respectively, during the NHRA-LA gala.

About the NHRA

Established in 1951, the NHRA focuses on advancing the development and leadership of human resource professionals. Through professional programs and services offered across the country, the organization strives to support human resource professionals throughout their career life cycle – from intern to executive – as Human Resources leads the way for change in today's businesses.

