Intra Energy Zeroing In On Drill Targets In Canada And WA

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Intra Energy Corporation Ltd (ASX:IEC) MD Ben Dunn tells Proactive that following completion of its first phase of exploration on the Llama Lithium Project in the prolific James Bay region in Canada the company has identified several highly prospective areas that it will explore further. The project is comprised of 135 wholly owned mineral claims consolidated into one block covering some 69.2 square kilometres and is just 65 kilometres from the Winsome Resources Ltd Adina Project and 120 kilometres from Patriot Battery Metals Ltd Corvette Project.

Meanwhile, in Western Australia, Dunn says satellite spectral imaging at the Yalgarra magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group element project has identified multiple targets that coincide with geophysical or geochemical anomalies.

“This is a terrific start to our maiden exploration campaign in Canada, identifying several highly prospective areas within the Llama Project area,” Dunn said.

“Our patience has been rewarded and we thank the Dahrouge Geological Consulting team for their hard work and keen eyes, covering the area by foot. We await the results of the samples taken in the field which, along with planned LIDAR and Hyperspectral analysis, will focus the next round of fieldwork and set us up for what we believe will be a successful exploration campaign.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: