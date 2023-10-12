Vertiqal Studios Strengthens Position In Australia With Appointment Of Rifle As Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Vertiqal Studios CEO Jon Dwyer joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with news that the company has appointed Rifle Agency as its agency of record for Australia.

The move comes as Vertiqal experiences substantial growth in Australia and New Zealand, where viewer preferences align with those in North America and the UK. The agency will handle both creative video production and distribution across Vertiqal Studios' network.

Vertiqal Studios already reaches almost 20% of the Australian audience organically and the partnership aims to strengthen Vertiqal's presence in Australia further. The collaboration between Vertiqal and Rifle Agency is marked by a regionally exclusive white-label partnership, where Rifle will market and sell Vertiqal's creative assets and distribution services.

This unique arrangement allows Rifle to leverage Vertiqal Studios' creative expertise and extensive distribution network while offering brands tailored video content and distribution solutions. It's a low-risk strategy for both parties to explore the Australian market and offers exciting growth opportunities.

