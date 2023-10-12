Get $1,500 Packers Vs Raiders Second Chance Bet With Betmgm Bonus Code

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Week five of the NFL season is already upon us, and what bigger game is there than the Green Bay Packers vs the Las Vegas Raiders? In anticipation of this huge clash, BetMGM is offering all new customers who sign up to their site for the first time the chance to claim up to $1,500 back bonus bets if their first bet on the Packers vs Raiders game loses! BetMGM is offering 100% of players' original stake back in the form of bonus bets if they bet up to $1,500 on the Packers vs Raiders game! This game takes place on Monday, October 9, at Allegiant Stadium. Read on to learn more about this game, the incredible welcome offer from BetMGM, and how to claim it!

CLAIM BETMGM BONUS CODE HERE

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.



Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page.

Enter your personal details like your name, address, and date of birth

Create a unique username and password combination.

Use the bonus code NDBONUS and place a first bet up to $1,500 on Packers vs Raiders. If the bet wins, keep the cash; if the bet loses, claim 100% of your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

Also note that the bonus for customers in Nevada is $10, while customers in Washington D.C., Mississippi and New York are not eligible for a bonus. However, players in these states can still sign up and take advantage of the many incredible features on the BetMGM site!

Packers vs Raiders Preview

On Monday, October 9, at Allegiant Stadium, the Green Bay Packers will go head-to-head against the Las Vegas Raiders in week five action in the NFL. Both sides will be looking for a positive result and performance to boot, especially the Raiders, who are currently 1-3 this season. Their only win this season came against the Denver Broncos in week one. However, they have subsequently followed this up with three successive losses against the likes of the Bills, Steelers, and the Chargers. They will surely be looking to kickstart a period of good form with a win against the Packers this Sunday.

The Packers have had mixed results this season, with two wins and two losses. With wins against the Bears and the Saints so far but losses against the Falcons and the Lions, they will be looking to make it 3-2 across the season so far. Will the Raiders get only their second win of the season, or will the Packers pick up a run of form?

Packers vs Raiders Odds

Spread

Packers -1.5 (-115)

Raiders +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Packers (-130)

Raiders (+110)

Total Points

Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110)

Which states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

You May Also Be Interested InBetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER in CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MS, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGM for Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: