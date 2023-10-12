Lightning Minerals Advances Drill Planning For Dundas South

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) MD Alex Biggs speaks with Proactive after announcing the company has finished infill soil sampling on two key tenements, E63/2000 and E63/1993. The Dundas Project, near Norseman in Western Australia, encompasses eight tenements with a combined area of 454 square kilometres. Lightning's aim is to fine-tune future drill targets with this geochemical program, which was completed within an 8-square-kilometre lithium soil anomaly featuring up to 218 parts per million (ppm) lithium. A total of 1,265 samples were collected and have been sent for laboratory analysis, the outcomes of which are expected in six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, the company is also preparing for an initial phase one reconnaissance and sampling program at its James Bay lithium projects in Canada, as part of its aggressive multi-target exploration strategy.

Alex Biggs said:“Finalising the soil sampling on E63/2000 and E63/1993 is an important next step for exploration. The results will provide valuable information future exploration drilling, planning of which is already underway.

“It is important that we test our targets effectively and efficiently and define high-quality exploration opportunities across our tenements."

