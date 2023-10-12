European Roulette Vs American Roulette: What’S The Difference?

Playing roulette online has grown in popularity hugely over recent years, which is no surprise given that it is one of the most popular casino games in the world. The game is simple to learn, but can be difficult to master, given that there are many different variants of the game. The two main variants of the game are: European Roulette and American Roulette, but what is the difference between the two?

So, the main difference between the two variants is the roulette wheel itself. The European roulette wheel is comprised of 37 pockets, numbered from 0 to 36, whereas, the American roulette wheel has 38 pockets, with the additional pocket being labelled as double zero (00).

The additional pocket on the American roulette wheel can make all the difference when it comes to winning odds. The additional pocket brings the house edge score to 5.26% compared to a house edge of 2.70% in European roulette. This essentially means that you have a higher chance of success playing European Roulette than American Roulette because there are less pockets on a European roulette wheel.

Additionally, the differing roulette games have some other minor differences, for example:

En Prison and La Partage: These are two rules found exclusively in European Roulette. En Prison means that you can keep half of your bet if the ball lands in the zero (0) pocket, whilst La Partage will return your bet in its entirety. These rules will give you a slight edge over the house, however, they are not always available in every casino you play at.

Call Bets: These are bets that are specific to American Roulette games. These bets include the five-number bet, the six-number bet and the basket bet, which all have a higher house edge than some other available bet types in this game. It is important to be aware of these before placing any bets.

Table Layout: The layout of the betting table is marginally different between the two games. However, the basic rules of roulette carry across the European variation and the American variation, so you should easily be able to learn to play both games.

As mentioned before, if you're looking for a higher chance of winning then European Roulette is the better choice, statistically speaking, as European roulette has a lower house edge. However, it is always worth knowing that online casino games are more often games of chance rather than strategy, so there is no guarantee that you will win.

But, if the aim is to play a more exciting game, then you may want to consider playing American roulette. This is because the call bets mean you can pick 5 or 6 numbers to bet on! Be wary of that higher house edge though!

Both European and American Roulette games are offered at most online casinos globally. You can find out more about this in our expert's article on the best real money casinos in Canada at kentreporter .

It is important to always remember that casino games are games of chance and that there are no guaranteed ways to win! There are some strategies that many people believe can increase their chances of winning, but there is no guaranteed method! That being said, our experts have put together a list of tips to help you get the best possible experience when playing online roulette - regardless of the variation you choose:



Set a budget and stick to it: Roulette can be an exciting game and it can be easy to lose control, so it is important to set a clear budget and stick to it!

Manage your bankroll: It is not advisable to bet your entire budget on one spin of the roulette wheel! If you want to play for longer, try and make your budget last a bit longer!

Know the odds: The odds of winning on each bet that you place are different, and they differ even further depending on the variation of roulette you play, therefore, it is important to do your research and get to know the odds on each bet type.

Don't chase your losses: If you hit a losing streak, don't attempt to win it all back in one spin! Take a break, refresh, and try again later.

Learn about strategies: Some players believe there are strategies out there for playing roulette, but each of these strategies come with their own advantages and disadvantages. Do your research, and see what you think!

Don't be afraid to experiment : The best way to learn how to play roulette and become more confident playing the game is to experiment with the different bet types and see what suits you best! Always keep it fun: Roulette is mostly a game of chance, so there is no recipe that you can follow to win every time! If you approach the game with a positive mindset, you're more likely to enjoy the game and have fun!

European Roulette and American Roulette are arguably two of the most popular casino games worldwide. Both games are fun and exciting to play, but there are some key differences between the two variations. If you're looking for a game with a higher statistical chance of winning, then European Roulette may be the game for you, but if you want a more exciting game, then consider trying American Roulette. Our experts best advice is to always have fun and to not play outside of your means!