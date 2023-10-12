Eden Research Raises £9.9Mln And Secures First Commercial Ecovelex Order

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Eden Research PLC (AIM:EDEN, OTCQB:EDNSF) CEO Sean Smith speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive following a busy period for the sustainable biopesticide company that has included the publication of interim results, the first commercial order for its seed treatment Ecovelex and a £9 fundraise.

Smith addresses the interims first, highlighting the company's steady progress despite challenging market conditions particularly in southern Europe. He goes on to discuss the company's new bird-repelling seed treatment, Ecovelex, developed in partnership with Corteva Agriscience, the world's largest agriscience pure play company. Ecovelex is awaiting regulatory clearance, with farmers in the UK and Italy petitioning for emergency approval due to the removal of a current product from the market.

He finishes by revealing more details about what Eden Research investors can expect the company to do with the proceeds of a £9 fundraise, noting that Eden will be working to support the commercialisation of Ecovelex as moves toward regulatory clearance.

He also mentions a potential new insecticide product "which is currently undergoing trials in more than 140 different locations around the world."

