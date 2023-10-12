Manav Rachna & Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) Come Together For Schoolathon On Sustainability

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Faridabad, Haryana, India The grand finale of the ' Schoolathon on Sustainability (SOS) ' competition, jointly organized by Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) and Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), was held at the MREI campus today. The finale was graced by Mr. Sanjeet Singh (Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog), Dr. Pranjal Patil (Additional Director, Education, Govt of Delhi), and Mr. Manav Gohil, (Actor) Mr. Vishesh Gupta (Chairperson, Bharat Soka Gakkai), Dr. Amit Bhalla (Vice President, MREI), among others.



Mr. Sanjeet Singh, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog and Mr. Manav Gohil, Renowned Actor at the culmination ceremony of Schoolathon on Sustainability



BSG and MREI organized the SOS competition to inspire critical thinking and innovative sustainability solutions for global challenges amongst the younger generation. Close to 150 teams nationwide participated, with 24 reaching the grand finale. 12 winners were selected, with each team receiving a cash prize of INR 50,000, which was supported by sponsors Froovella India -

a Part of DJ Group, Cremica Food Industries Ltd., The White Teak Company and Sarvodaya Healthcare.





SOS provided an opportune platform for young minds to share ideas and collaborate with each other. Many innovative ideas came forward through this competition which can help achieve the SDGs.



Mr. Sanjeet Singh said,“Addressing all 17 SDGs requires adopting sustainable human behavior which inculcates mindfulness towards all life, and a need to reflect on the impact of our daily actions on the world.”



Dr. Pranjal Patil said,“Our action today will decide our future tomorrow, sustainable or unlivable”.



Mr. Manav Gohil said,“The SDGs are imperative. A visionary movement to secure the future that will need a vigorous effort towards changing the mindset. One at a time.”





BSG Chairperson Mr. Vishesh Gupta shared the intent behind the competition and appreciated the efforts of all the participating teams. He said,“Our schools are pivotal for a sustainable future. The SOS Competition sparks innovation, collaboration, and purpose in our youth, nurturing a generation devoted to our planet's greater good.”



Vice President, MREI, Dr. Amit Bhalla said, "Incorporating sustainability into education at school level prepares the young generation to be informed, responsible and proactive stewards of the planet. Such initiatives help students gain an understanding of how their actions have far-reaching consequences in the world, and thus foster global citizenship."



Also on display was a sustainability exhibition titled ' Seeds of Hope & Action: Making the SDGs a Reality ' which highlighted the importance of adopting Sustainable Human Behaviour for a more sustainable world.