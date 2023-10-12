Vajra Global Announces Their Participation In Expand North Star 2023, The Largest Tech Startup Event In Dubai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Vajra Global , a Chennai-based digital marketing company, announced its participation in Expand North Star 2023 - the world's largest gathering of startups and investors, at Dubai Harbour from October 15th to 18th, 2023. As a member of the delegation hosted by London & Partners, Vajra Global, along with its GenAI startup company, XITE Create, will be one of the exhibitors at the event.



Vajra Global's team of experts will be on hand to assist with all MarTech and GenAI requirements





Hemin Bharucha, Country Director, India at London & Partners , said,“We are delighted to welcome Vajra Global as part of the delegation attending Expand North Star in Dubai. Vajra Global has been doing some pathbreaking work in the space of MarTech and Generative AI and can make the most of all the incredible network and business growth opportunities the event has to offer. The international delegation Vajra Global is joining is a testament to the value of collaboration across leading business hubs, as we support companies in their plans to expand internationally to London and from London to the world.”





Across four days, Expand North Star will host over 1800 startup exhibitors from 100+ countries, with more than 900 investors. The event includes panel discussions, keynote talks, pitching competitions, workshops, and masterclasses, bringing together the best startups, investors, researchers, and leaders.





“We are excited to be part of Expand North Star. It is a great opportunity to connect with the international community of startups and investors. We look forward to discovering new ideas and opportunities, engaging with businesses, and forming partnerships. We are keen to help organisations navigate the rapidly evolving MarTech and GenAI landscape. I want to thank London & Partners for inviting us to be part of this incredible event,” said Ganapathy Sankarabaaham , CEO of Vajra Global & XITE Create.





Vajra Global distinguishes itself for its skilful use of technology to create effective digital solutions. While they provide end-to-end digital marketing solutions, their core strength lies in their deep understanding of both technology and marketing. They leverage Marketing Technology (MarTech) for all their services to provide clients a competitive edge. With personalised solutions and the power of partnerships, they help brands achieve better results.





XITE Create is an initiative by the founders of Vajra Global. Located in London, UK, XITE Create specialises in Generative AI and is keen to help organisations assess their current business processes, identify opportunities for applying GenAI, and test and implement solutions. XITE Create has a GenAI lab that will then provide practical solutions using a combination of LLMs, AI, automation, and analytics, helping clients future-proof their business.





You can visit Vajra Global and XITE Create at Dubai Harbour (H9-D54, Hall 9), where the team will be on hand to make realistic projections of your marketing plans for 2024 and discuss the untapped potential of GenAI for your business.





For more information, you can write to /





Visit our websites - and .