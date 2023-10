Permanent Magnets Research Analysis Report 2023 - Global Forecast To 2030

The global permanent magnets market is poised for growth, driven by several key factors. One significant driver is the increasing number of initiatives aimed at promoting healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing countries. These initiatives are expected to boost the demand for permanent magnets, especially in the healthcare sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a pivotal role in driving demand for permanent magnets, particularly in industrial automation and the healthcare sector. The pandemic highlighted the importance of healthcare infrastructure and medical devices, leading to increased investments in this sector.

Permanent magnets find extensive use in various medical devices, including blood separators, surgical equipment, dental devices, patient monitoring systems, drug delivery systems, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, among others. Initiatives like the Indian government's plan to increase healthcare spending by nearly 3% of its GDP by 2022 have fueled demand for medical devices, thereby boosting the demand for permanent magnets.

In addition to the healthcare sector, permanent magnets are also significantly used in wearable electronic devices. The global economy is experiencing a surge in technology developments, leading to the proliferation of smart electronic devices, wearable electronics, smartphones, and other smart technologies. This trend indirectly contributes to the demand for permanent magnets.

The global market for permanent magnets is characterized by regional concentration, with China being a major player due to its abundant rare earth metal deposits. Numerous manufacturers, ranging from small to large scale, are located in proximity to these deposits.

Key highlights of the permanent magnets market report include the dominance of ferrite magnets in 2022, the projected rapid growth of the NdFeB material segment, and the anticipated growth of the medical sector as a key application field in the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest and fastest-growing regional market, with China playing a pivotal role in this growth.

Key Attributes: