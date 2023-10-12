First High Voltage Electrical Harnesses Roll Off The Line For The All-Electric Lilium Jet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Acting as the Lilium Jet's main electrical arteries, the high voltage harnesses will distribute power from the aircraft batteries to the jet engines on the wings and canards

The novel harness system, for which Lilium has been granted patents in the U.S. and Europe, is essential for the Lilium Jet's safety critical power distribution architecture Developed and built in collaboration with GKN Aerospace and Rosenberger, the high-voltage harnesses will be integrated into the Lilium Jet's main wing and canard



MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, announced today that the first high-voltage electrical harnesses for the Lilium Jet have been completed. The announcement marks another important achievement on the path to first assembly, industrialization, and entry into service of the revolutionary Lilium Jet.

A collaboration between Lilium, its design and build partner for electrical wiring integration, GKN Aerospace, and connector supplier, Rosenberger, the high voltage electrical harnesses represent a critical system on the Lilium Jet. The harness system, for which Lilium has been granted patents in the U.S. and Europe, is essential for the Lilium Jet's safety critical power distribution architecture. An electrical harness is a system of cables bundled into a single secure sleeve to protect, optimize space and simplify installation. Designed for safety and redundancy, the harnesses will act as the aircraft's main electrical arteries, distributing power from the ten batteries, located on the sides of the fuselage, to the jet propulsion units, embedded into the aircraft's main wings and canards. The harness system has been optimized for high performance at low weight enabling a voltage of more than 900 V.

Yves Yemsi, COO of Lilium, commented:“We are delighted with the progress made in building this section of the electrical wiring system. Today's milestone again confirms our approach of partnering with established aerospace suppliers for an efficient aircraft development program.”

John Pritchard, President of Civil Airframe at GKN Aerospace commented:“This collaboration has enabled us to leverage and build on the capabilities of each company. We are proud that our electrical wiring systems technology, our design expertise and our ability to manufacture at scale is helping Lilium make sustainable regional aviation a reality.”

Marc Käumle, Executive Vice President Business Area Interconnect, Rosenberger said:“Electric aviation is on its way, and we are pleased to be a part of it. We have been designing and manufacturing connectors and cable assemblies over many years for a variety of aviation applications. We look forward to extending our capabilities into the eVTOL space as part of the Lilium Jet team.”

Lilium

Contact information for media:

Meredith Bell

Vice President, External Communications

+41794325779



Contact information for investors:

Rama Bondada

Vice President, Investor Relations



About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium's 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit .

About Rosenberger

Rosenberger, a renowned global electronics manufacturer, is synonymous with cutting-edge technologies, exceptional development capabilities, and uncompromising quality. Headquartered in Germany, the Rosenberger Group maintains a worldwide presence through sales and manufacturing facilities, specialized in delivering a diverse array of standardized and tailor-made connectivity solutions across high-frequency, high-voltage, and fiber optic technologies.

Our solutions guarantee the reliable transmission of signals, data, and power in the most demanding of applications. Trusted by leading high-tech companies in mobile and telecommunications, industrial measurement technology, automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics, data technology, and aerospace, Rosenberger's products stand out for their precision and unwavering reliability.

With a rich history dating back to its founding in 1958, Rosenberger has remained steadfast in its commitment to innovation and highest quality. As a family-owned business, we take pride in our enduring values and our dedication to our customers and employees alike.

Rosenberger maintains its position at the forefront of industry leadership with a dedicated team of approximately 15,000 talented individuals.

To learn more, visit

About GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier, with a mission to be the most trusted and sustainable partner in the sky. As a global company serving the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace designs, manufactures and delivers an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies – for use in commercial and defense aircraft ranging from helicopters, business jets, passenger planes and advanced air mobility vehicles to the most advanced fighter aircraft. In line with its mission, GKN Aerospace is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, electrical wiring interconnection systems and innovative engine systems help to reduce emissions and weight on today's aircraft, while it collaborates with global partners to accelerate the development of zero-emission aircraft technologies, including hydrogen-powered propulsion and all-electric flight. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures and engine systems, with 15,000 employees across its 38 manufacturing locations in 12 countries.

Lilium Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding (i) Lilium N.V.'s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the“Lilium Group”) proposed business and business model, (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate, (iii) the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group's business in phases, (iv) the Lilium Group's ability to successfully patent its intellectual property and the future performance of its innovations, (v) the expected results of the Lilium Group's business and business model, including when launched in phases, (vi) the timing of Lilium's targeted regulatory milestones, and (vii) the Lilium Group's collaborations with GKN Aerospace and Rosenberger Group as described herein. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“estimate,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“on track,”“plan,”“project,”“should,”“strategy,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management's current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those discussed in Lilium N.V.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including in the section titled“Risk Factors” in Lilium N.V.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, on file with the SEC, all of which are available at Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.