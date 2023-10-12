Windtree To Present At The Thinkequity Conference On October 19Th In New York City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARRINGTON, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the“Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the upcoming ThinkEquity Conference on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 4:30pm ET. Windtree management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings with investors at the event.



The presentation will provide clinical development and business updates, including the Company's progress on its lead product candidate istaroxime in cardiogenic shock.

Click here to register and attend the event: Click here .

About Istaroxime

Istaroxime is a first-in-class dual mechanism therapy designed to improve both systolic and diastolic cardiac function. Istaroxime is a positive inotropic agent that increases myocardial contractility through inhibition of Na+/K+- ATPase with a complimentary mechanism that facilitates myocardial relaxation through activation of the SERCA2a calcium pump on the sarcoplasmic reticulum enhancing calcium reuptake from the cytoplasm. Data from multiple Phase 2 studies in patients with early cardiogenic shock or acute decompensated heart failure demonstrate that istaroxime infused intravenously significantly improves cardiac function and blood pressure without increasing heart rate or the incidence of cardiac rhythm disturbances.

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for cardiogenic shock and acute decompensated heart failure. Windtree's heart failure platform includes follow-on pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on facilitating the transfer of the KL4 surfactant platform, to its licensee, Lee's Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd. Included in Windtree's portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

