Global Medical Tubing (Silicone, Polyolefins, Polyimide) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

The prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, and pulmonary fibrosis worldwide is anticipated to fuel the global demand for medical tubing, as it is essential component of respiratory devices such as ventilators and nebulizers.

The rising awareness of hospital-acquired infections and concerns about their transmission are expected to drive the demand for disposable medical devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ICU-acquired infections are 2 to 3 times higher in low- and middle-income countries compared to high-income countries, with device-associated infections being approximately 13 times higher in these nations than in the U.S.

Governments in emerging economies are making significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and insurance to ensure affordable healthcare access, reducing the incidence of chronic diseases. Economic growth in these countries is also improving living standards, expanding access to advanced healthcare, and fueling demand for medical tubing products.

An Australian Government Department of Health report predicts that about 47% of the Australian population, or 11.6 million people, will experience one or more of the selected chronic conditions by 2020-2021, driving demand for medical tubing products.

Medical tubing manufacturers are pursuing collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to develop innovative solutions. They are also adopting strategies like new product development and geographical expansion to increase their market presence. For example, Nordson Corporation's acquisition of NDC Technologies aims to expand its test and inspection platform into new markets and technologies.

Highlights from the Medical Tubing Market Report:



Silicone tubing accounted for 25.7% of global revenue share in 2022 due to its biocompatibility and lack of allergenic response.

Bulk disposable tubing, including surgical instruments and syringes, represented 34.8% of global revenue in 2022, driven by infection prevention measures.

Drug delivery systems using silicone materials constituted 25.2% of global revenue in 2022, with clinically successful examples like Femring and Norplant.

North America contributed 35.6% of global revenue in 2022, benefiting from technological advancements, increased healthcare spending, and government policies supporting the industry. In May 2022, Freudenberg introduced HelixFlex TPE tubing for bioprocessing and pharmaceutical applications, expanding its product portfolio.

Key Attributes: