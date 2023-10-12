Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Size Is Expected To Reach $37.4 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 15.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Electric Vehicle Sensor Market by Product Type, and Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global electric vehicle sensor market was valued at $9.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $37.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Electric vehicle sensors detect, measure, and transmit information, which help in analyzing performance of vehicles. Sensors are devices that detect events or changes in environment and then provide a corresponding output. They sense physical input such as light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any other entity, and respond by producing an output on a display or transmitting the information in electronic form for further processing. These sensors use integrated circuit (IC) fabrication technology made on silicon wafers to monitor and control chemical, physical, and process changes of an automobile.

The concept of driverless cars is based on the data collected by various sensors such as speed sensors, accelerometer, position sensors, and temperature sensors. This data is constantly collected and processed through a centralized control system, which controls the motion of a car, minimizing the need of a driver. Companies such as Google and Tesla are spending heavily on R&D of such cars and the technology is currently in its testing phase.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the electric vehicle sensor industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, electric vehicle sensor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the electric vehicle sensor industry include:

⦁Panasonic

⦁Valeo

⦁NXP Semiconductors

⦁Sensata Technologies, Inc.

⦁Denso Corporation

⦁Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH

⦁Renesas Electronics

⦁Amphenol Advanced Sensors

⦁Melexis,

⦁Continental AG

Temperature sensors provide appropriate measurement value such as pressure, speed, and air, which is required by electronic control units. In addition, these sensors provide features such as robustness within the automotive environment; high accuracy implies precise control mechanism; and electromagnetic interference. In addition, electric vehicle sensors are ideally used in chassis to detect wheel position to enable closed loop chassis control. These sensors are usually mounted between the chassis and sprung component to measure suspension travel.

Electric vehicles develop temperature and load differences. A vehicle's battery pack also powers the various components that power today's electric vehicles. Advances in electric vehicle battery capacity and charging technology monitor various factors such as changes in temperature, current and pressure to detect and correct for rises or falls outside the normal operating range while the vehicle is running.

Region-wise, the electric vehicle sensor market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand among merchants across the U.S. and Canada to use electric vehicle sensor. However, North America is expected to witness significant Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Share during the forecast period, owing to penetration of battery electric vehicle (BEVs) across developing nations such as U.S. and Canada.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the electric vehicle sensor market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall electric vehicle sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The electric vehicle sensor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

