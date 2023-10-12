3SS Selects Grey Juice Lab As Strategic Partner To Help Expand 3Ready Content Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The strategic partnership will help to further scale and accelerate the onboarding of 3Ready entertainment platform content partners

STUTTGART, GERMANY, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) , leading provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB), smart TV, multiscreen and in-vehicle entertainment, announces that it has selected Grey Juice Lab as its strategic partner to help expand content partnerships for the 3Ready entertainment platform .Chosen for its 14-year-long expertise in tailoring, implementing and operating digital content strategies globally, Grey Juice Lab will be instrumental in engaging and aggregating content partners, accelerating the integration into 3Ready. Grey Juice Lab will help identify and implement optimal product and commercial approaches to enable content partners to expand their reach into automotive and operator environments in a streamlined, resource- and time-efficient way.To date, over 25 entertainment super-aggregators serving 51 markets with total reach of 68 million users, including pay-TV operators, telcos and carmakers, have deployed award-winning 3Ready to launch, scale and manage their unique entertainment hubs, seamlessly integrating content and services from a multiplicity of sources.For a carmaker, having the right content pre-integrated and available in all serviced markets allows the business to focus on daily operational excellence, personalization and customer care, leaving all technical hassle behind and speeding up time-to-market. The goal of 3Ready is to provide service providers with a powerful and flexible platform to seamlessly manage a broad spectrum of ever-changing apps, content and services in real-time.3Ready comprises multiple partnerships with local and global content providers, the most recently announced being YouTube and Zattoo. Additionally, it leverages technology partnerships and empowering pre-integrations. The ever-growing 3Ready ecosystem so far counts over 120 content and technology partnerships.The strategic partnership between Grey Juice Lab and 3SS will help to further scale and accelerate the onboarding of content partners, enabling them to more rapidly increase their reach and improve discoverability across 3Ready-powered experiences. Meanwhile, carmakers and operators reap the benefits of faster time to market, always staying in control of their strategies and services with maximum flexibility and choice.Content providers and carmakers are welcome to meet 3SS and Grey Juice Lab at the following upcoming events: MIPCOM, AutoTech Europe and Car USA.About Grey Juice LabSince 2009, Grey Juice Lab's content, acquisition, and marketing specialists have worked to craft and deliver tailored digital content strategies that fit all needs and budgets. Grey Juice Lab specializes in packaging and delivering content with cost-effectiveness, speed and unparalleled quality. The company has partnered with some of the world's largest operators to design, develop and manage successful OTT services. Grey Juice Lab also creates and implements Web3 strategies that generate buzz and fan engagement, opening up unique marketing opportunities, building experiences around content, reviving loyalty schemes and providing new revenue streams. Please visit greyjuicelab for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)3SS delivers experiences people love. We enable seamless entertainment experiences across all screens, for and together with service providers worldwide. Founded in 2009, we are an acknowledged leader in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. We created 3Ready, the world's leading product platform, to accelerate launches of entertainment services on all devices, co-create and enable customer-centric innovation. The award-winning 3Ready product platform counts 24 operators with 68+ million users reach, and four automotive projects. These include 4iG, A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Astro, Elisa Estonia, Eutelsat, Liberty Global, Norlys, O2/Telefonica, ORS, Proximus, SES, Swisscom, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone and Yes. Broadcast customers include Blockbuster, Joyn (ProSiebenSat.1/Discovery), n-tv, ProSiebenSat.1, SUPER RTL (TOGGO), and Viacom, among others. Please visit 3ss for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

