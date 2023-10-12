Safelishare Announces Clean Rooms For Secure Collaboration With Analytics Modeling And Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SafeLiShare Clean Rooms for AI ML Analytics

A Revolutionary Secure Collaboration Platform Ensuring Unprecedented Analytics Security and Efficiency

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SafeLiShare, a leader in next-generation data security platform, is proud to introduce SafeLiShare Clean Rooms , a cutting-edge cloud-native platform-as-a-service (PaaS) software platform that redefines data escrow, privacy chain of custody, AI Machine Learning (ML) inference and multi-enterprise collaboration.

SafeLiShare Clean Rooms enable companies to harness the power of their collective data and programmatic assets while preserving data integrity, security, and confidentiality. In today's data-driven world, organizations face the challenge of sharing sensitive information and conducting collaborative analysis without compromising data security and privacy. SafeLiShare Clean Rooms provides an innovative solution to this critical issue, offering a cloud-native trusted execution environment (TEE) where companies can collaboratively explore and extract insights with data-in-use encryption from better-combined insights while safeguarding the confidentiality of secure analysis across untrusted domains.

Key Features of SafeLiShare Clean Rooms:

1. Asset Repository for Granular Zero Trust Access Control: SafeLiShare Clean Rooms provides a single view of risk controls, ensuring that only authorized users can interact with sensitive assets, including models, applications, notebooks, and high-risk data assets.

2. Catalog Marketplace for Fast Efficiency and Collaboration: The platform includes a catalog marketplace, streamlining asset discovery and promoting efficient collaboration among stakeholders.

3. Multiparty Asset Computation for Full Chain of Custody: SafeLiShare Clean Rooms facilitates secure multiparty computation, maintaining a complete and tamper-proof chain of custody throughout the data collaboration process.

4. Cloud-Native Data Analytics for Federated Learning Agility: Customers can leverage the power of cloud-native analytics tools to perform federated learning, enabling rapid insights and data-driven decision-making.

5. Real-time Remote Attestation: The platform offers real-time remote attestation capabilities, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of participating assets without compromising privacy through de-identification.

6. Tamper-Proof Compliance with Aggregated Logs: SafeLiShare Clean Rooms generates tamper-proof logs that support GDPR and other compliance controls, ensuring transparency and accountability.

7. Encrypt and Share Analytics Output with On-Demand Designation: Customers can securely encrypt and share analytics outputs with designated parties on-demand, further enhancing data protection.

SafeLiShare Clean Rooms empowers organizations across industries to collaborate seamlessly on projects related to investment decisions, clinical research, mobile telematics automation, and more. With a cloud-native architecture, this Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution allows customers to provision clean rooms in minutes and collaborate with assets distributed across AWS, Google Cloud Platform, or Microsoft Azure Cloud.

“We are excited to introduce SafeLiShare Clean Rooms, a game-changing solution that redefines analytics collaboration and secure information exchange,” said Shamim Naqvi, CEO of SafeLiShare.“In an era where data security and privacy are paramount, SafeLiShare Clean Rooms give organizations cryptographically secure control and visibility to share, analyze, and collaborate on assets without compromising confidentiality or exposing sensitive information. It's a significant step forward for the world of data-driven decision-making.”

SafeLiShare Clean Rooms are equipped for various use cases, including electronic signatures, data escrow, AI, and machine learning model marketplaces, and concealed multiparty asset computation for predictive analytics in cloud environments. In response to the stringent requirements of data privacy regulations like GDPR and PHI, organizations may now turn to SafeLiShare Clean Rooms to maintain a strong grasp on their assets and collaborate securely using sensitive data assets.

“Cryptography-based Clean Rooms streamline operations by replacing lengthy business associate agreements with real-time encryption during execution, employed in both first-party data collection methods and third-party collaborative partnerships. This approach not only elevates data quality but also fosters transparency in sourcing and establishes a clear chain of custody.”, said Anne Anderson, Strategic Advisor for SafeLiShare.

SafeLiShare Clean Rooms is poised to become the safest data collaboration platform for collaborative machine learning and analytics. To learn more about SafeLiShare Clean Rooms and its revolutionary capabilities, please visit

About SafeLiShare:

SafeLiShare is a leading provider of innovative multiparty data security and collaboration solutions, dedicated to enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their data while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions, SafeLiShare empowers businesses across industries to collaborate, analyze, and innovate securely.

