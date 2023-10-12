Network Equipment Market Research, Agency, Business Opportunities By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Network Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 192.65 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.3%, from USD 143.56 billion in 2022. The network equipment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the edge infrastructure expansion, the evolution of 5G and beyond, and cloud data center expansion. The network equipment market refers to the industry that produces and provides various hardware and software components used in building and maintaining communication networks. Various examples of these networks are wireless, data, and telecommunications networks. The transfer of data, audio, and multimedia through these networks is made possible in large part by network equipment. Initially focused on providing basic connectivity through devices like routers and switches, the market swiftly evolved to meet growing demands. Innovations like modems, hubs, and early firewalls laid the groundwork for more advanced technologies. From data centers to edge computing, from 4G to the eventual advent of 5G, network equipment continues to shape our increasingly connected world.

It underpins the backbone of modern communication, enabling everything from global internet access to seamless IoT integration. As the digital landscape evolves, the network equipment market remains pivotal in propelling technological progress. The market expanded its horizons further, incorporating wireless technologies, fiber-optic advancements, and virtualization solutions. Network equipment became not only faster and more reliable but also smarter, with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for network optimization and security.

In March 2023, Jio Plans to Speed Up 5G Deployment and Pay $60 Million For US-Based Mimosa Networks. Jio will be able to increase the scope of its 5G deployment owing to the acquisition, which will also provide it direct access to the Mimosa product line. Reliance Jio has accelerated the rollout of 5G throughout the nation and now provides the service in 331 Indian cities.

In June 2023, Cisco intends to acquire Accedian and SamKnows in order to further strengthen network assurance. Cisco's ThousandEyes cloud-based network intelligence software, which examines everything from the performance of local and wide-area networks to ISP, cloud, and collaborative application performance to the state of the internet, will incorporate SamKnows technology.

Market Dynamics

The hardware and software segments of the global market for network equipment are separated based on components. The market is dominated by the hardware segment, which has the highest revenue share. The global market for network equipment is segmented into 2G/3G and 4G LTE based on connectivity. With the biggest revenue share, the 4G LTE category dominates the market for network equipment globally. The market for network equipment is characterized by dynamic dynamics that are always changing and shaping industry trends and growth. The dynamics of the market are driven by the quick development of technology and the rising desire for seamless connectivity. Flexible, scalable solutions are now more in demand as a result of the switch from conventional networks to virtualized and software-defined infrastructures. The adoption of 5G technology intensifies market dynamics and calls for specialized hardware to handle faster speeds and low-latency specifications. In addition, the proliferation of the internet of things (IoT) necessitates network hardware that can safely handle a variety of device connections and data volumes. Government policies and regulations related to data privacy and network neutrality significantly impact market dynamics. Economic factors, such as capital investments and global economic conditions, influence the market's growth trajectory. The network equipment market is shaped by technological advancements, 5G and IoT demands, cybersecurity considerations, competition among players, regulatory influences, and economic factors. Adapting to these dynamics is crucial for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving challenges. Cybersecurity concerns have spurred innovation in network security equipment, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encryption tools. As networks become more complex, management and orchestration solutions gain importance to ensure efficient operation and troubleshooting. Competitive dynamics in the market are fueled by established players and innovative startups, driving constant innovation and price competition. Open-source initiatives also influence market trends, promoting collaboration and interoperability.

Regional Analysis

The network equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead globally. Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading region in various industries and domains due to its rapid economic growth, technological advancements, and demographic factors. The region's robust economic growth has led to increased investment in infrastructure, including communication networks. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have experienced significant economic expansion, driving the demand for improved connectivity. Many countries in Asia-Pacific are undergoing rapid digital transformation across various sectors, from manufacturing to healthcare. This transformation relies heavily on robust communication networks to enable data exchange, automation, and real-time connectivity. The Asia-Pacific region's ascendancy in the field of communication networks underscores its significance as a global technology hub. Its proactive approach to technology adoption and innovation positions it as a leader in shaping the future of connectivity and digital transformation on a global scale. Asian countries, particularly China, South Korea, and Japan, have been at the forefront of technological innovation. They have played a pivotal role in the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). The Asia-Pacific region is home to a substantial portion of the world's population. This population size has driven the adoption of communication technologies, with mobile phones and internet usage becoming ubiquitous in many countries.

The report " Network Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), by Connectivity (2G/3G, 4G LTE), by Network Type (Public Network, Private Network), by End-User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Public Safety, Healthcare, Retail And E-commerce, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and CSA), and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2031"

Further key findings from the report suggest :



The global network equipment market is predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% over the projected period of 2023-2031.

Asia Pacific will be the leading region of the global network equipment market during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The major key players in the global network equipment market are: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; ZTE Corporation; Juniper Networks Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Broadcom; and ALE International (Alcatel-Lucent).

Econ Market Research has segmented the global network equipment market based on component, connectivity, network type, end-user and region:

Network Equipment Market by Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Hardware Software

Network Equipment Market by Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



2G/3G 4G LTE

Network Equipment Market by Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Public Network Private Network

Network Equipment Market by End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Public Safety

Healthcare

Retail And E-commerce

Banking

Financial Services & Insurance

Government & Defense

Manufacturing Others

Network Equipment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

