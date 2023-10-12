White House prioritizes financial, military aid for Ukraine, Israel

(MENAFN) The White House has underscored its top priorities, which include providing financial and military support to Ukraine and offering assistance to Israel.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made this announcement during a press conference held in Marrakech, Morocco, as reported by Ukrinform with reference to Bloomberg.



“Funding for Ukraine, both military and direct budget support, along with resources for Israel, are absolute top priorities of the Biden administration,” she declared.



According to her, the White House made that clear to Congress. “We believe there is substantial bipartisan support. We’re going to leave it to members of Congress to figure out how to move forward on the promises once a speaker is in place,” she continued.



According to information from Ukrinform, General Patrick Ryder, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, has stated that there remains USD5.4 billion in budgetary funds designated for supporting Ukraine. Additionally, approximately USD1.6 billion is allocated to replenish the Pentagon's supplies utilized in aid packages provided to Ukraine

